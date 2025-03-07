Hutson notched an assist in Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

Hutson has earned a goal and seven helpers during his six-game point streak, which started Feb. 22 when play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off. The 21-year-old blueliner kept the streak going when he set up a Joel Armia tally in the second period. Hutson has scored at a tremendous level for a rookie defenseman, earning four goals, 45 assists, 70 shots on net, 87 blocked shots and a minus-15 rating through 62 appearances.