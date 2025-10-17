Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Comes up big in two-point night
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson picked up two assists in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Both helpers came in the third period, with the second capping a clutch sequence in which Hutson blocked a shot headed towards Montreal's empty net before collecting the puck and zipping a pass the length of the ice to Cole Caufield that resulted in the game-tying tally. It was Hutson's first multi-point performance of the season, but the second-year blueliner has produced four assists over a three-game point streak.
