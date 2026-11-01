Hutson notched two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-4 rating in Saturday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

This was Hutson's first multi-point effort since Oct. 14 versus the Capitals. The 22-year-old defenseman has three helpers over his last two contests and continues to offer steady offense from the blue line. He's up to 13 points (three goals, 10 assists) with 25 shots on net, 21 blocked shots, six PIM and a plus-8 rating over 14 appearances this season. He's earned just two of his points on the power play this year after having 20 power-play points in the 2025-26 regular season, so he could still kick it up a notch.