Hutson recorded two assists and served two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Rangers.

Hutson slid the primary helpers on the goals scored by Jake Evans in the opening period and Josh Anderson in the second. With the pair of apples, Hutson has 21 assists on the season with 26 points, 53 shots on goal and 49 blocks through 31 games. He is currently tied for eighth in assists among NHL defensemen and is third among all of Montreal's skaters, trailing Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield. Hutson hasn't lost a step as one of the league's most exciting young blueliners, giving him high-level value in all point-based fantasy formats moving forward.