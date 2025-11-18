Hutson recorded a goal, an assist, a plus-2 rating, five shots, two hits and a blocked shot in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

Hutson ended up being the Canadiens' most reliable offensive weapon and participated directly in two of the team's three goals. Despite his role as a blueliner, Hutson tends to get involved regularly on offense, which goes to explain why he also holds a role in the first power-play unit. Hutson has eight points (one goal, seven assists) in his last 10 games, a span where he's also notched a minus-4 rating, 16 shots on goal, six hits and 15 blocked shots.