Hutson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Hutson has four goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The defenseman tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 12:20 of the first period. For the season, he's racked up five goals -- one off his total from last year -- and 17 assists through 28 contests. He's added 48 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-four usage.