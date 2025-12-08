Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Finds twine Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.
Hutson has four goals and four assists over his last 10 contests. The defenseman tied the game at 1-1 with his tally at 12:20 of the first period. For the season, he's racked up five goals -- one off his total from last year -- and 17 assists through 28 contests. He's added 48 shots on net, 44 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating while seeing steady top-four usage.
