Hutson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.
Hutson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight games in March, scoring one goal and adding eight assists. The 21-year-old blueliner's goal was the first of five in the third period for the Canadiens as they claimed a critical win for their playoff hopes. Hutson is up to five goals, 53 points (23 on the power play), 75 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 67 appearances.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: First rookie to 50 points•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Collects helper in overtime loss•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Point streak at five games•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Plates two helpers in win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Scores with man advantage•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Slings power-play assist•