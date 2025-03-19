Hutson scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Hutson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of eight games in March, scoring one goal and adding eight assists. The 21-year-old blueliner's goal was the first of five in the third period for the Canadiens as they claimed a critical win for their playoff hopes. Hutson is up to five goals, 53 points (23 on the power play), 75 shots on net, 96 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating over 67 appearances.