Canadiens' Lane Hutson: First career NHL playoff goal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson scored a power-play goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime to the Lightning in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.
It was his first career NHL playoff goal, but it won't be the talented defender's last. Hutson scored with a one-timer from the point that somehow went through traffic and under Andrei Vasilevskiy's blocker arm. Hutson has a goal, assist and eight shots, including six Tuesday, in two postseason games.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Adds pair of helpers•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Buries goal Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Registers pair of assists in win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two helpers against Boston•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three-point burst Friday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Bends twine in win•