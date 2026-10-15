Hutson scored a goal on three shots, added a power-play assist and logged two PIM in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Capitals.

Hutson individually did better than his younger brother, Washington's Cole Hutson, but the Canadiens came up short as a team. The Montreal blueliner has gotten off to a positive start in 2026-27 with two goals, six assists, 16 shots on net, six blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over seven appearances. Hutson already has three multi-point efforts this season and should continue to be a steady source of offense thanks to his spot on the top power-play unit.