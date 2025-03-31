Hutson distributed three assists and blocked three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over Florida.

Hutson's first two helpers came with a man advantage on power-play goals scored by Patrik Laine and Juraj Slafkovsky across the first two periods. Hutson then had the primary help on Nick Suzuki's game-winning goal early in the third period. Hutson's three apples Sunday brings his season totals up to 54 assists, 59 points and 109 blocks in 73 games this season. At just 21-years-old, Hutson is not only a premier playmaker on the blue line, but across the entire NHL. The rookie has burst onto the scene and ranks 13th in the league in assists and finds himself in the top three among defensemen. Hutson has 10 points in his last nine games and has elite value for the remainder of the fantasy playoffs.