Hutson signed an eight-year, $70.8 million contract extension with Montreal on Monday.

During his rookie year, Hutson accounted for six goals and 66 points in 82 regular-season games last campaign en route to winning the Calder Trophy. He has one assist, four shots on goal, three blocked shots and three hits through three outings this season. The 21-year-old defender has one more year remaining on his entry-level contract, but his new deal extends through the 2033-34 campaign with an $8.85 million cap hit.