Hutson collected two assists in Thursday's 6-4 loss to the Flyers.

With his helper on an Alex Newhook tally in the first period, Hutson became the fifth blueliner in NHL history to record 50 assists in his rookie campaign, joining a list that includes Hall of Famers Chris Chelios and Larry Murphy -- with Murphy's 60 being the all-time record. Hutson isn't showing any signs of slowing down, and over 12 games in March he's produced a goal and 12 points. The 21-year-old has 56 points (five goals, 51 assists) in 71 appearances, and he still has a chance of matching or topping Chelios' 64 points from 1984-85 -- Montreal's franchise mark for points by a rookie defenseman.