Hutson notched a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.
Hutson ended a five-game slump when he helped out on a Cole Caufield tally in the second period. Prior to the skid, Hutson had earned at least one point in nine straight contests. The 20-year-old defenseman had largely avoided running streaky in the first half of the campaign. The rookie has three goals, 37 helpers (17 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 74 blocked shots, 32 PIM and a minus-15 rating over 53 appearances.
