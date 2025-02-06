Hutson notched an assist, two hits and three blocked shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Hutson has a helper in each of the last two games after going five contests without a point. The 20-year-old blueliner also earned multiple hits and blocked shots in a game for the first time since Jan. 25. The defenseman is up to 41 points, 62 shots on net, 77 blocked shots, 31 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 54 appearances.