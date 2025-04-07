Hutson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.

Hutson set up Patrik Laine for a goal at 5:47 of the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. With 11 points over his last eight contests -- only two of which were on the power play -- Hutson is stepping up in a big moment for the Canadiens. The top-four blueliner has 64 points (six goals, 58 assists), 86 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 77 appearances as a rookie.