Hutson logged an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Predators.
Hutson set up Patrik Laine for a goal at 5:47 of the second period, which ended up being the game-winner. With 11 points over his last eight contests -- only two of which were on the power play -- Hutson is stepping up in a big moment for the Canadiens. The top-four blueliner has 64 points (six goals, 58 assists), 86 shots on net, 119 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating over 77 appearances as a rookie.
