Hutson scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

The Canadiens dominated the game early, and Hutson was responsible for the opening tally at 12:11 of the first period. The 21-year-old defenseman has two goals and four points over his last three contests. For the season, he's up to 18 points (three goals, 15 helpers), 34 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 21 appearances. It's a slightly better pace than the one that yielded six goals and 60 helpers for Hutson as a rookie in 2024-25, which led to a Calder Trophy win. The best news the Canadiens have gotten this year is the coexistence of two talented puck-moving blueliners in Hutson and Noah Dobson (two goals Saturday) in the team's top four.