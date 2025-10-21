Hutson scored the game-winning goal in Monday's 4-2 victory over Buffalo.

The second-year blueliner gave the Canadiens a 3-1 lead midway through the third period when he snapped a quick shot from the slot past Alex Lyon. It was Hutson's first goal of the season and first career GWG, and while he has five points in seven games to begin the campaign, he has yet to really get rolling -- after amassing 26 points on the power play on his way to the Calder Trophy last season, Hutson's still looking for his first point with the man advantage in 2025-26.