Hutson scored a goal and blocked three shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Jets in the Heritage Classic.

It was a low-scoring contest, with Hutson tallying the first goal at 7:19 of the second period. Hutson had been limited to one assist over his previous three contests. The star defenseman has three goals, seven helpers, 22 shots on net, 13 blocked shots and a plus-4 rating through 11 appearances this season. The Canadiens' offense is a lot weaker without Nick Suzuki (upper body), but Hutson will help pick up the slack over the next month or so.