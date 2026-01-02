Hutson scored an empty-net goal on two shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Hutson has multiple points in four of his last seven games, earning a total of one goal and 11 assists in that span. The goal was his first since Dec. 7 versus the Blues. Hutson is up to 40 points in as many contests this season (six goals, 34 helpers), and he's added 68 shots on net, 60 blocked shots and a plus-12 rating over 40 appearances. His power-play production has been a little down, but he's avoided the sophomore slump by elevating his even-strength performance.