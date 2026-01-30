Hutson logged two assists, including one on the power play, and added two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 7-3 win over the Avalanche.

Hutson has six multi-point efforts over 15 outings in January. He's earned a total of four goals and 13 assists this month, and he continues to be a steady source of offense while adding stable production in plus-minus rating and blocks. For the season, the 21-year-old has nine goals, 46 helpers, 16 power-play points, 87 blocks, 88 shots on net and a plus-16 rating through 54 appearances.