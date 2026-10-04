Hutson dished out three assists and placed three shots on net in Saturday's 6-5 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

After being held off the scoresheet in the team's Opening Night matchup, Hutson found the scoresheet three times on Saturday, playing his hand on goals scored by Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Ivan Demidov. The 22-year-old blueliner finished in the top three for assists among defensemen in 2025-26, where he dished out 66 helpers across 82 regular-season outings. Now in his third season, Hutson is viewed with a high ceiling in fantasy, and he could be in for his first campaign with 80-plus points if outings such as Saturday's become common for him.