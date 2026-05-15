Hutson delivered two assists Thursday, one on the power play, during the Canadiens' 6-3 win over the Sabres in Game 5 of their second-round series.

Both helpers came in the second period as Montreal took control of the game and erased a 3-2 deficit. Hutson has a four-game point streak going heading into Game 6 on Saturday, and through 12 playoff contests he's amassed two goals and 12 points, including one goal and six assists on the power play.