Hutson pocketed two power-play assists in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

Both points came in the first period as Montreal surged to a 3-0 lead that the team nearly squandered. Hutson has gotten onto the scoresheet in five straight games since play resumed following the 4 Nations Face-Off, and the 21-year-old blueliner continues to build on a breakout rookie campaign that has seen him amass four goals and 48 points through 61 appearances.