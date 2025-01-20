Hutson registered an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Hutson helped out on Juraj Slafkovsky's goal in the third period, which tied the game at 4-4. This extended Hutson's point streak to eight games (one goal, 11 assists). The 20-year-old defenseman has yet to hit the rookie wall, putting up 38 points, 52 shots on net, 62 blocked shots, 26 PIM and a minus-10 rating through 46 appearances in a top-pairing role.