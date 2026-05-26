Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Pots power-play tally in Game 3

Hutson scored a power-play goal Monday during the Canadiens' 3-2 overtime loss to the Hurricanes in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The star blueliner snapped a slick feed from Cole Caufield into an open net early in the second period to tie the game at 2-2, but Montreal's scoring chances dried up after that -- the Habs managed just two shots on Frederik Andersen between the third period and OT. Hutson snapped a 13-game goal drought with the tally, but through 17 contests this postseason he's collected three goals and 15 points. He may need to find another gear in Game 4 on Wednesday if Montreal is going to even the series.