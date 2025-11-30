Hutson scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Hutson saw a four-game point streak snapped Friday in Vegas. His goal Saturday was in the third period, well after the Avalanche had taken control of the contest. Hutson is up to four goals, 20 points (five on the power play), 38 shots on net, 38 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating across 24 appearances this season. He's producing at a similar level to last season, though he's had a bit more luck for finding goals so far in 2025-26 after netting six in 82 regular-season outings as a rookie in 2024-25.