Hutson notched a power-play assist and went minus-2 in Friday's 4-3 win over the Red Wings.

Hutson continued a strong run of offense -- he's gotten on the scoresheet in 10 of the last 11 games, racking up a goal and 11 assists in that span. He set up Patrik Laine for the game-winning goal in Friday's contests. Hutson is up to 23 points (10 on the power play), 36 shots on net, 43 blocked shots, 20 PIM and a minus-16 rating through 32 appearances. There's still work for him to do defensively, but he's already got plenty of offense, so fantasy managers who can weather his poor plus-minus rating shouldn't hesitate to have him active.