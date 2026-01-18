Hutson logged three assists, two shots on goal and three blocked shots in Saturday's 6-5 overtime win over the Senators.

Hutson has seven helpers over his last six games, though he hasn't scored a goal in that span. One of his assists Saturday came on the power play. The 21-year-old blueliner has completely avoided a sophomore slump, totaling eight goals, 42 assists, 14 power-play points, 82 blocked shots, 80 shots on net and a plus-16 rating over 49 contests in his second NHL campaign.