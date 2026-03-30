Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Registers pair of assists in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson logged two assists, four blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Hutson has earned four helpers over his last four games. He's gone 11 games without a power-play point, but he has nine assists and a plus-6 rating in that span, showing he can contribute at a high level at even strength. Hutson is up to 73 points (11 goals, 62 assists), 119 shots on net, 121 blocked shots and a plus-32 rating through 73 appearances on the year.
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