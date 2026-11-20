Hutson scored two goals on three shots in Thursday's 2-1 overtime win over the Hurricanes.

Hutson single-handedly erased Carolina's late advantage, tying the contest with 4:59 remaining in regulation before converting a give-and-go with Nick Suzuki just 38 seconds into overtime. The defenseman has five goals this season and came off a three-assist performance in the win over the Devils on Wednesday, so he can make things happen as both a scorer and playmaker from the blueline. His offensive involvement continues to make him a valuable fantasy defenseman across most formats.