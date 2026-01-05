Hutson scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.

The blueliner came through for the Canadiens in overtime, scoring the game-winning goal with a snap shot that went past Jake Oettinger for his seventh goal of the campaign. Hutson has been on fire of late for the Canadiens, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his last six games while tallying for multi-point efforts and 10 total points (two goals, eight helpers) in that span.