Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Scores winning goal Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson scored the game-winning goal in overtime and added a power-play assist in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
The blueliner came through for the Canadiens in overtime, scoring the game-winning goal with a snap shot that went past Jake Oettinger for his seventh goal of the campaign. Hutson has been on fire of late for the Canadiens, cracking the scoresheet in all but one of his last six games while tallying for multi-point efforts and 10 total points (two goals, eight helpers) in that span.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Pair of points again Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two-point effort Tuesday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three-point effort in win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three helpers Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two more assists in Sunday's win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Distributes two helpers Saturday•