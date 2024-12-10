Hutson logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 shootout win over the Ducks.

Hutson's seven-game point streak is the longest by a rookie defenseman in Canadiens history. During the streak, he has racked up eight assists, three of which have come on the power play. The 20-year-old is living up to the hype while handling top-four minutes, earning 19 assists, 32 shots on net, 40 blocked shots, 18 PIM, 17 hits and a minus-12 rating over 28 appearances. Hutson's not quite a fantasy superstar yet, but his offense makes him a reliable option in most formats.