Hutson picked up two assists Tuesday in a 5-4 shootout loss to the Flyers.

Hutson has 74 assists in 97 games, the third-most by an NHL defenseman before reaching the 100-game mark. The two others? Mark Howe (78) and Sergei Zubov (75). That's heady company. Hutson is on a seven-game, nine-point scoring streak that includes eight assists and eight shots. His future is sky high.