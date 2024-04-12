Hutson signed a three-year, entry-level contract Friday. The 2023-24 campaign counts as the first season of the agreement, and he'll join the Canadiens in Detroit ahead of Monday's game, per Priyanta Emrith of Sportsnet.

Hutson had 15 goals and 49 points in 38 NCAA games with Boston University this season. He won't meet up with the Canadiens in time for Saturday's tilt in Ottawa, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him make his season debut either Monday or Tuesday's home contest versus the Red Wings. If Hutson does play in either of those clashes, he might serve in a top-four capacity.