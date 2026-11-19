Hutson logged three assists, including one on the power play, and added two hits, three blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Devils.

Hutson's goal drought reached 11 games Wednesday, but he's stayed productive as a playmaking defenseman. He's earned 12 helpers, including four on the power play, during the aforementioned span. Hutson has a total of three goals, 19 assists, 43 shots on net, 33 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating over 22 appearances this season. He continues to be one of the best young offensive defensemen in the league.