Hutson posted two assists, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Thursday's 6-5 loss to the Oilers.

Hutson has gotten on the scoresheet in six of the last seven contests. He's produced one goal, seven assists, 14 shots on net, 14 blocked shots, six hits and a plus-2 rating through nine outings this season. Hutson's passing vision and creativity on offense are a positive, and he's holding his own in the defensive zone. While he's earned just one power-play point so far, his production in that area should pick up as long as he stays on the top unit.