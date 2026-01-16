Hutson notched two power-play assists, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Sabres.

Hutson's first helper was the 100th of his career, a milestone that took him just 132 games to reach. The defenseman continues to be big on offense in January with three goals and six assists over nine games this month. For the season, Hutson is at eight goals, 47 points (13 on the power play), 78 shots on net, 79 blocked shots and a plus-15 rating through 48 appearances.