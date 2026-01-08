Hutson scored a goal, blocked five shots and went plus-3 in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

This was Hutson's second straight contest with a game-winning tally, with this one coming at 7:05 of the second period. Since Dec. 11, he has racked up three goals, 18 assists and a plus-19 rating over 14 appearances. It's safe to say the defenseman has avoided the sophomore slump, racking up a career-high eight goals with 35 helpers, 72 shots on net, 68 blocked shots and a plus-16 rating through 43 outings in his second NHL campaign.