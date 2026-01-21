Hutson scored a goal and added an assist Tuesday in a 4-3 victory over Minnesota.

Hutson is on a three-game, seven-point scoring streak (one goal, six assists), and he sits second overall on the Canadiens with nine goals and 52 points (50 games). Last season, just three defenders finished the season with at least a point-per-game. Cale Makar led that charge, followed by Zach Werenski and Quinn Hughes. This season, only four are roaring along at a point-per-game pace: Werenksi, Makar, Hutson and Darren Raddysh.