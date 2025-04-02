Hutson notched three assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

It was the second straight three-point performance by the 21-year-old blueliner, who remained locked in a tight race for the Calder Trophy with Philadelphia's Matvei Michkov. Hutson is up to five goals and 62 points -- four points clear of Michkov among rookies -- in 74 appearances, and he's actually picking up his scoring pace with the playoffs approaching rather than fading late in his first NHL campaign. Over 15 games since the beginning of March, Hutson has racked up a goal and 18 points.