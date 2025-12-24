Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three-point effort in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson picked up three assists with two shots on net and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.
Hutson and Noah Dobson switched roles for one night, with the former Islander notching two power-play helpers while Hutson did all his scoring at even strength. While his goal drought stands at nine games, the second-year blueliner has racked up five multi-point performances in the last eight contests, collecting 13 assists over that span.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three helpers Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two more assists in Sunday's win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Distributes two helpers Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three points in last three games•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Produces power-play tally in loss•