Hutson picked up three assists with two shots on net and a plus-4 rating in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Hutson and Noah Dobson switched roles for one night, with the former Islander notching two power-play helpers while Hutson did all his scoring at even strength. While his goal drought stands at nine games, the second-year blueliner has racked up five multi-point performances in the last eight contests, collecting 13 assists over that span.