Hutson recorded a goal and two assists on one shot during Saturday's 4-3 preseason overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Hutson led the Canadiens in time on ice during Saturday's preseason opener and made his impact felt with a team-high three points. The 22-year-old appeared in all 82 regular-season games for a second consecutive year during the 2025-26 campaign, and he recorded 12 goals, 66 assists, 137 blocked shots, 34 PIM and 31 hits while averaging 23:46 of ice time. He enters the 2026-27 season as one of the top fantasy blueliner options after generating well-rounded production during his first two full NHL seasons.