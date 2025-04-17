Hutson picked up an assist in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Hurricanes.

When the 21-year-old helped set up Kaiden Guhle for the game-winner in the second period -- a goal that ultimately clinched a playoff spot for the Canadiens -- it gave Hutson his 60th assist of the season, tying the NHL record for rookie defensemen set by Larry Murphy in 1980-81. Hutson's 66 points on the campaign is also tied for the fourth-most in history by a first-year blueliner, matching Phil Housley's total from 1982-83, and it establishes a new franchise-best mark, topping Chris Chelios' 64 points from 1984-85.