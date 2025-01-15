Hutson notched three assists, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over Utah.

Hutson has a goal and eight assists during his five-game point streak, which includes a pair of three-point efforts. The 20-year-old picked up a helper in each period Tuesday, assisting on goals by Mike Matheson, Kirby Dach and Cole Caufield. For the season, Hutson is up to 35 points (14 on the power play), 49 shots on net, 56 blocked shots, 21 hits, 22 PIM and a minus-4 rating over 43 appearances. He looks like the real deal while occupying spots on the top pairing and first power-play unit, so fantasy managers shouldn't hesitate to roster him or have him in their active lineup.