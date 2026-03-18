Hutson picked up two assists in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins.

The star blueliner had a hand in Montreal's final two tallies, including Cole Caufield's OT winner. Hutson has gotten onto the scoresheet in seven of eight March games, piling up one goal and 10 points, and for the season he remains on pace for his first 80-point campaign with 69 points (11 goals, 58 assists) in 67 contests.