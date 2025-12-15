Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two more assists in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson logged two power-play assist in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Oilers.
Hutson has posted three straight two-assist performances. The 21-year-old defenseman had just four multi-point efforts in his first 29 games of the year, so this is a notable uptick in production. Overall, he's earned 28 points (five goals, 23 assists) with 54 shots on net, 49 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 32 appearances. Just nine of his points have come with the power play -- he could still find another level on offense.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Distributes two helpers Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three points in last three games•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Finds twine Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Produces power-play tally in loss•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Nets goal in win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Fills box score Monday•