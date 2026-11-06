Hutson notched two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Mammoth.

The star defenseman played a key role in the victory, having a hand in a Kirby Dach tally early in the third period that tied the game at 3-3 before feeding Cole Caufield for the winner just 30 seconds into OT. Hutson has gotten onto the scoresheet in four straight games, and through 16 contests on the season he's delivered three goals and 16 points, including a goal and three assists on the power play.