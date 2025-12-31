Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two-point effort Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.
The star blueliner has the primary helper on Montreal's first and last goals of the night, setting up Nick Suzuki for an easy tap-in on the OT winner. Hutson heads into 2026 with plenty of momentum, having produced six multi-point performances in the last 10 games while piling up 16 assists and a plus-12 rating, but zero goals, over that stretch.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three-point effort in win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three helpers Thursday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Two more assists in Sunday's win•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Distributes two helpers Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Three points in last three games•
-
Canadiens' Lane Hutson: Finds twine Sunday•