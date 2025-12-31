Hutson picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Panthers.

The star blueliner has the primary helper on Montreal's first and last goals of the night, setting up Nick Suzuki for an easy tap-in on the OT winner. Hutson heads into 2026 with plenty of momentum, having produced six multi-point performances in the last 10 games while piling up 16 assists and a plus-12 rating, but zero goals, over that stretch.