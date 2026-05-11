Hutson notched two power-play assists Sunday during the Canadiens' 6-2 win over the Sabres in Game 3 of their second-round series.

Both helpers came in the second period as the Habs blew open a 1-1 tie. It was Hutson's first multi-point performance of the postseason, but he's been one of Montreal's steadiest threats so far and has gotten onto the scoresheet in eight of 10 playoff contests while compiling two goals and nine points, including one goal and four assists with the man advantage.