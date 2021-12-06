Dauphin was promoted from AHL Laval on Monday.

Dauphin hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2018-19 when he appeared in one game for the Coyotes. With the Rocket this year, the 2013 second-round pick has racked up 11 goals in 18 contests plus another five helpers. With Tyler Toffoli (upper body) unavailable, Dauphin will likely challenge the likes of Cedric Paquette for a spot in the lineup.